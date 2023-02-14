By Imran Khan • 14 February 2023 • 15:46

UK police arrests four boys for allegedly raping a girl in school Photo by Loch Earn Shutterstock.com

Four suspects have been arrested by the UK police over charges of allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover

Police in the UK have arrested four suspects in a case of allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl inside the premises of a school.

The incident is reported to have taken place inside the premises of the school, where the boys as well as the victim study.

According to the Mirror, three of the suspects have claimed that they held the victim down, where they were on the lookout as the fourth boy raped her.

The police said that three of the boys are being “held on suspicion of facilitating the attack”, while the fourth has been “arrested on suspicion of rape”.

A statement by police said, “Kent Police is investigating a report of a sexual offense involving a teenage girl and a teenage boy in Dover on the afternoon of Monday 6 February 2023”.

It added, “Four boys were arrested as part of the investigation and have since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”

