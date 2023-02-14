UK Sport confirms additional £4M of funding for Olympic and Paralympic sports

The increased investment which was confirmed on Monday, February 13, will spread across 33 sports and will support athletes in their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This includes allowing athletes to attend extra competitions that have been added to the international calendar and are essential to qualification for the Paris Games, in addition to training camps.

Following last year’s significant uplifts of £11.2m of additional investment in summer sports on top of the original Paris cycle awards the latest round of investments prioritised support on activities and requirements that will have a direct impact on Paris 2024 qualification.

Within the additional £4m of funding, 26 World Class Programmes will benefit from £3.5m of extra investment.

A further half a million pounds of investment will be invested across Progression sports, those with identified long-term medal potential and National Squads Support Fund sports, where funding is designed to support the costs associated with forming and fielding squads for competition on the Olympic and Paralympic qualification pathway.