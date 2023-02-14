Wagner mercenary leader claims effectiveness is why he was stopped from recruiting convicts

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 February 2023 • 15:53
Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin - Image Russian Federation
Prigozhin confirms that one of the main reasons is opposition from within the military according to the Ukrainian news service Pravda. Citing sources at news outlet 7×7 on Tuesday, February 14, the response came after his assistance was sought in Sverdlovsk, a Russian-occupied city in Luhansk Oblast.
In his response to the request, Prigozhin said he could not help as he had been ousted. He gave the following reasons.
The statements from the Wagner man contradict those reported previously although there is no doubt that not everyone in the Russian military leadership is a fan.
Other reports have suggested that he as making a push for power and that did not sit well with the ruling elite.
Reports by both Russian, Ukrainian and the international intelligence community also suggest some of his claims to be false, particularly with regard to the treatment of the convicts recruited by the Wagner group.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.