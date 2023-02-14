By Imran Khan • 14 February 2023 • 17:25

Woman's decapitated head found inside a park in Paris on Valentine´s day Photo by Bernhard-Richter Shutterstock.com

Police in Paris have found a decapitated head of a woman on Monday, February 14, after previously discovering other parts of her body

An investigation has been started by the police in France after a decapitated head of a woman was found inside a park in Paris on Valentine´s day morning.

Police said that other parts of the woman were discovered earlier, including one found in Buttes-Chaumont Park, in the northeastern part of the city.

According to the Mirror, the head of the victim was tracked down by the police at 11 am local time, with the help of the park staff.

As per reports from the police, the woman’s head was found in an area that is popular with joggers and families.

Local news in Paris reported that the first part of the woman´s body was found in a secluded part of the park.

Authorities stated that they had found “the blood-soaked lower torso, from below the chest to the knees”.

The head was then found under a pile of leaves, near a train line.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but as per reports, she was dressed in blue jeans with flowers on the thighs.

Authorities have launched a murder investigation as a major search operation has been started.

A team of divers has also been called to search a lake near the park.

