Analysts estimate Russia has lost half its modern tanks already

Russian T-72B3 tank - Image Ovbelov / Shutterstock.com

The International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) has estimated that Russia has lost close to half of all its modern tanks after nine months of fighting.

The think tank said on Wednesday, February 15 as reported by the Guardian newspaper, that Putin still has a huge stock of cold-war-era tanks that he can rely on, but that these are sub-standard relative to the modern units.

Conversely, the think tank said, Ukraine´s tank numbers have risen because of the number of tanks captured in addition to supplies received from the west.

John Chipman, IISS Chair, said the war had been “a political and military failure for Russia.” This he added was down to shortcomings in their leadership and deficiencies in its munitions.

Launching the IISS’s annual Military Balance audit of the world’s armed forces he said: “Russia’s actions over the past year have raised questions not only over the competence of its military and senior military leadership but also over command cohesion.”

Chipman added a caveat in that actual numbers can only be estimated with the think,-tank using a wide variety of sources to build a picture, including open source video and photos.

Ukraine puts the figure much higher.

Elbert Hubbard Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Feb 15: pic.twitter.com/tbH2MBMicc — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 15, 2023

IISS suggest that Russia has lost more than 1,100 of its tanks, which they say Moscow is struggling to replace with industrial production slow. That means using older stored weapons to replace those lost.

Part of the problem Chipman says is that Russia thought the initial invasion would see the troops being welcomed and that it would all be over within days. Instead, the tanks and troops were destroyed one by one with convoys forming easy targets.

He continued saying there has been little improvement in Russian tactics with Ukraine able to knock out tanks using a combination of drones and artillery, as well as mines.

Ukraine remains totally outgunned with Russia said to have more than 5,000 old tanks in reserve, whilst Ukraine has less than 1,000.

The concern for Ukraine is that there have been many promises of tanks but so far only the old communist bloc countries have delivered, with some suggesting Ukraine will receive only a quarter of those promised.

The talk concluded with the expectation that the war could continue to run well into 2023 and that the death toll, which is already estimated at around 200,000, will continue to rise.

The estimate by analysts that Russia has lost half its modern tanks comes on the same day claims are made that Russian forces are operating mobile crematoriums to hide the number of dead as their major push falters.

