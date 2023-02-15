Are Dogetti, Polygon, and Solana One of the best Cryptos to buy in 2023?

By EWN • 15 February 2023 • 10:00

Dogetti (DEFI) has been heralded as the aspiring godfather of the cryptocurrency market, the gangster-themed dog-meme tokens are enjoying their first presale phase, as the family-focused newcomers look to blow away the competition.

Blockchain platform Solana (SOL) is hoping its scalable applications will make a difference going into 2023. Solana (SOL) was built by Solana Labs based in sunny San Fran, the Ethereum rival could well be the one to watch this year.

Thirdly we see Polygon (MATIC), an Ethereum scaling platform, which operates with a Layer 2 scaling solution. The rapid blockchain transaction is its USP, could it be enough to reach the crypto pinnacle in 2023?

Solana (SOL) can’t wait for Web3

So, what will make Solana one of the best cryptos to buy? One could look at its functionality within decentralized applications. Since 2017, Solana has impressed many market analysts with impressive periods of growth.

Solana can process a large number of transactions at a significantly lower transactional rate, especially compared to rivals such as crypto powerhouse Ethereum.

To make things nice and simple the cryptocurrency that runs on the Solana blockchain is also called Solana (SOLUSD). To help with any confusion, it uses the ticker symbol SOL, very wise indeed.

Web3, what is it? What could it do? How can it be done? Who started talking about it? There are a series of necessary and unnecessary questions flying around when we start speaking about web3. But one thing is for certain, Solana is looking to unlock the long-term growth potential of blockchain when the future Web3 emerges. You can take that to the crypto bank.

When this article was written Solana was trading around $20.58, yet over the last day, it decreased by 3.56%. These downturns have been the case across the board, with a 10.33% drop over the past seven days. Market capitalization however sits at $7,727,880,605

Polygon (MATIC) a Cracker

The Layer 2 scaling solution is looking to expand on its rapid blockchain transaction which hits up to 65,536 per block. They have forecasted that they could increase transaction volume over seven days with a hefty 6.7% increase. This may very well make them one of the best cryptos to buy right now.

Polygon can also be very pleased with its eco-friendly proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. If you want to find out more about their eco-friendly implementations and goals, take a look at their handy ‘Green manifesto’.

If you want to find out who loves Polygon, the Cryptocurrency staking project Avatar is not holding back its love of the eco-cryptos. They recently accumulated 22 million tokens at a value of $22.5 million.

Polygon traded at $1.17 when this article was written, and dropped by 8.89% over the day previously. As suggested by Solana, this has been the market for most tokens recently. Over the past week, Solana has also dropped by 2.79%. Its Market capitalisation is sitting at $10,173,986,727.

Dogetti (DETI) Me Back My Stick

If Dogetti gives you an offer you can’t refuse, I suggest you take it. It’s not all bad getting on the good side of the new dog meme-coin gangsters. With presale underway, have we seen the beginning of a new empire?

With Al Capone on the dog and bone, these pooches are focusing on creating a family feel to their community, the main feature will be the ‘Dogetti family’. If you show loyalty, you’ll enjoy the buy-back protocol, with an impressive 2% reflection. Woof woof.

Dogetti is also focusing on community fun times, so it’s not all Tommy Guns and bank jobs. With meme and gleam competitions, there will also be a series of NFTS and its new secure trading exchange ‘DogettiSwap’.

Every time a transaction is made on DogettiSwap, they will offer a 6% taxation fee, and 2% of this will be spread across the Dogetti community to their wallets. Charity organisations will receive 2% of the taxation, and the remaining 2% will be added to liquidiall: Dogetty.

To Conclude

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the crypto markets with Bitcoin and Ethereum, getting a bit of a bashing. Once the confidence fog has cleared we’ll start to see who will rise to the top.

The year has already started with a bang, so how do we realize who will be one of the best cryptos to Buy in 2023? While new cryptos are constantly entering the market, those that innovate, and change with the times, while meeting investor demand will be the crypto Don, if not you’re getting whacked.

