By Matthew Roscoe • 15 February 2023 • 15:16

Top English actor confirmed for upcoming BBC crime thriller series. Image: BBC/Official

A TOP English actor confirmed for a crime thriller series coming to the BBC later this year.

Top English actor Ukweli Roach, 36, best known for playing the role of FBI psychiatrist Dr Robert Borden on the American television series Blindspot, has been confirmed as the lead for an upcoming BBC crime thriller series.

“BBC’s upcoming crime thriller series, Wolf, is based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels and is produced by award-winning Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and APC Studios,” the British Broadcasting Corporation announced on Wednesday, February 15.

“The six-part crime thriller will be coming to BBC One, BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer later this year.”

It added: “Written and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion), Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot, Humans) plays the lead role of DI Jack Caffery.”

Starring alongside Roach will be Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, Marvel’s Iron Fist), who stars as Honey and Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones, Riviera) will play the role of Molina, mismatched professionals forced together on a job.

Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Line Of Duty) will star as DI Maia Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove, while Juliet Stevenson (Out Of Her Mind, Bend It Like Beckham) will play Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, an intelligent yet neurotic housewife.

Owen Teale (Line Of Duty, Game Of Thrones) joins the cast as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, Matilda’s wealthy and well-connected husband.

The news of the upcoming BBC crime thriller series comes after ITV announced a BAFTA-winning actress has been confirmed for a newly commissioned true crime drama on the channel.

ITV announced on Wednesday, February 15, that it had commissioned a new true crime drama starring BAFTA-winning actress Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, A Spy Among Friends).

“The extraordinary true story of Delia Balmer, who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney, is the subject of a new four-part drama, Delia Balmer, commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill from globally renowned ITV Studios label, World Productions,” the TV company said.

“BAFTA-winning actress Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, A Spy Among Friends) will take the role of Delia Balmer, whilst renowned actor and director Shaun Evans (Endeavour, Vigil) will play John Sweeney. Delia Balmer will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX.”

