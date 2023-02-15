Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum: Who will prevail in the test of time?

By EWN • 15 February 2023 • 10:15

The royal entry of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has spiced up the race to steal the limelight in the crypto industry. It is not a walk in the park in the presence of big players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), who have been there forever. However, BIG’s innovative features set it apart from the oldest guys in the industry.

Features like increased security, faster transaction time, and cheaper cost have already made BIG sell like hotcakes. The cat-themed meme coin is yet to make its official debut, but its presales have gone crazy as it has raised more than $25.97 million in the pre-launch phase. Users can get their hands on a rollicking 200% bonus, but the time is running out fast. The bonus is available for another six days, so act now and use the promotional code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to enjoy the tremendous advantage.

Who will have the last laugh?

Amid an influx of thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market today, the question remains, who will pass the test of time and be on top? Let’s compare Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum to explore their potential to become the most dominant cryptocurrency in the future.

1. Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Hottest Meme Coin Of 2023

As mentioned above, Big Eyes Coin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that is still in its prelaunch phase. However, its popularity is hitting the roof already with its astounding pre-sales figures that have gone past a jaw-dropping $25.97 million. The frenzy seems far from over, as stage 11 of the pre-sales is attracting an even bigger response from intended investors.

The cat-themed meme coin has been created as a mode of payment and as a store of value that could be used to transfer funds without the need for a central authority. Anyone can transfer their funds, buy or sell cryptocurrencies, and donate money to different organisations using Big Eyes Coin without approval from any central authority. This decentralised nature of the cryptocurrency has made it an attractive buy for those who are looking for a secure and transparent way for monetary transactions.

2. Bitcoin (BTC): The OG Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin has been there since the arrival of the cryptocurrency phenomenon, but whether it will stay there forever as the industry leader that’s the question to be answered. The world’s first cryptocurrency, which was introduced in 2009, has been serving its clientele as a means of transferring funds on a decentralised network. Its complex cryptography makes it a secure option for crypto users. It is also a popular store of value due to its scarcity and limited supply.

However, if fiat currencies upgrade to becoming fully digital and offer speedier transactions, this could be the worst nightmare for Bitcoin.

3. Ethereum (Ether): Building Block Of Crypto As We Know It

Ethereum, a decentralised platform, allows developers to build decentralised applications. While Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, Ethereum aims to create a platform for decentralised applications.

Proposed in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin and officially launched in 2015, Ethereum’s key feature is to create programmable “smart contracts.” They are self-executing contracts to automate the trade and exchange of assets without any intervention by intermediaries.

Don’t Miss Out; Get a 200% Bonus Today!

Time is of the essence, and it’s not a luxury anymore. If you don’t want to miss out on the massive opportunity to get your hands on a whopping 200% bonus, join the pre-sales today by using the promotional code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. Time is running out fast. Join the frenzy today and be among the first batch of Big Eyes Coin recipients.

What Future Beholds?

Today, Bitcoin and Ethereum are two of the most established cryptocurrencies in the market. However, Big Eyes Coin has added more spice to the recipe, and soon we might see many more cryptocurrencies joining the race to the top. Each of these cryptocurrencies has its unique features, strengths, and weaknesses. They all aim to disrupt the financial industry and traditional global financial system in different ways.

It’s impossible to predict the future, but both Bitcoin and Ethereum are well-placed to stay relevant in a fast-evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

Bitcoin, with its decentralised and permission-less nature, is here to stay. Its limited supply, capped at 21 million coins, also makes Bitcoin a deflationary asset that can also be used as a hedge against inflation.

The same is the case with Ethereum, whose focus on programmable smart contracts and decentralised applications hands it a significant innovation potential. Its focus on decentralised finance, non-fungible tokens, and frequent upgrades to its platform further improves its functionality, security, and scalability.

Big Eyes Coin is a future-centric cat-themed meme coin that offers its potential users several innovative features, including increased security, fast-paced transactions, and lower transaction charges. Together, these features will keep Big Eyes Coin in the game for a longer period.

The success of each cryptocurrency will largely depend on various factors, such as adoption, network security, and overall market conditions.

Find Out More About Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido