Boy rescued from Thai cave dies in UK

By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 9:54

Thai boy rescued from cave dies in UK Photo by 2p2play shutterstock.com

One of 12 boys rescued from the Thai cave in 2018 has died in the UK

A boy from Thailand who was rescued along with his football team and coach from a cave has reportedly died in the UK.

Duangpetch Promthep was one of 12 boys trapped in the cave in Thailand and had moved to the UK after he enrolled in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester in 2022.

According to the BBC, he died after sustaining injuries to his head.

Promthep was the captain of the Thai boy’s football team and had been trapped in the cave for a period of two weeks, while they were exploring the province of Chiang Rai province.

The boys along with their coach had gone to explore the Tham Luang cave on June 23, 2018, and were later trapped after the water started rising rapidly.

They eventually managed to escape the cave after a dramatic search and rescue operation was launched involving more than 100 Thai and foreign divers.

The team later made headlines worldwide as their accounts were written in books and featured in several films made about them, including a miniseries released on Netflix in 2022.

___________________________________________________________

