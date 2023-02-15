By Chris King • 15 February 2023 • 0:34
Hazmat warning issued after lorry transporting hazardous materials overturns on I-10 in Tucson, Arizona
The authorities in Tucson, Arizona, have issued a hazmat alert and a ‘shelter in place’ warning after a truck carrying hazardous materials overturned on the I-10 highway. It applies until further notice to members of the public within a one-mile radius of the incident.
According to Upward News, the load may have contained nitric acid gas. This is a highly corrosive material which can cause burning sensations to the eyes, nose, skin, & lungs.
Video footage of the accident uploaded onto social media shows the lorry lying on its side in the central reservation with red and orange-coloured gases escaping from its trailer.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
