By Chris King • 15 February 2023 • 1:45

Overturned lorry in Tucson, Arizona hazmat incident confirmed as transporting nitric acid

A large rescue operation is taking place along the banks of the River Irwell in Salford, Manchester after reports of somebody ‘in the water’.

As reported late this evening, Tuesday, February 14, by the Manchester Evening News, a major search operation is currently being conducted along the River Irwell in Salford. It was initiated following reports of people being seen in the water. It is now believed to be a search for only one person though.

Units from Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service crews were immediately deployed to the area where a massive operation is said to be active. According to witnesses, a police helicopter has been seen overhead along with drones.

Footage uploaded onto social media shows rescue teams armed with high-powered torches searching along the banks of the Irwell.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.