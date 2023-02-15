By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 10:55

BREAKING NEWS: Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour, says Keir Starmer

Labour leader Keir Starmer has announced that Jeremy Corbyn will not stand again as Labour candidate

Keir Starmer from the Labour party announced on Wednesday, February 15, that Jeremy Corbin will not be standing as the candidate for the part in Islington North during the next elections.

According to a statement by Starmer cited by the BBC, he said, “Let me be very clear about that. Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for labour or the next general election as a Labour Party candidate”. “What I said about the party changing meant that we are not going back and that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election”.

After leading the Labour party for a period of five years from 2015, Corbin removed the party whip in 2020 after “he claimed the scale of antisemitism in the party had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons by opponents”.

Corbyn had been suspended as Labour MP now sits as an independent MP after the antisemitism row.

This statement by Starmer came after a report made by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said that, Labour during his tenure, had breached breach of UK´s Equalities Act, due to the way the party dealt with complaints made about anti-Semitism.

Starmer said that “All those who refuse to see the reality of anti-Semitism under Mr Corbyn’s leadership of Labour should back him or quit the party”.

He added, “Changes he had made to the party would be permanent, fundamental, irrevocable after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (ECHR) confirmed it would conclude its monitoring of the Labour Party over anti-Semitism”.

Starmer continued, “We can say firmly, proudly, confidently that the Labour Party has changed”, adding, ““an important moment in the history of the Labour Party, I understand that some people won’t like the changes that we’ve made,”

“But I say this with all candour. The Labour Party is unrecognisable from 2019 and it will never go back. It will never again be a party captured by pro interest will never again lose sight of its purpose or its morals. I will never again be brought to its knees by racism or bigotry”.

“Like that. If you don’t like the changes that we’ve made, I say the door is open and you can leave”.

