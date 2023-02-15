By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 11:20

BREAKING NEWS: Nicola Sturgeon to resign as first minister of Scotland Photo by Jonathan-Mitchell-Images Shutterstock.com

According to reports in the BBC, leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as first minister

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign.

This was reported on Wednesday, February 15, in a BBC report that said Sturgeon will be stepping out of the office after a tenure of eight years.

This comes after her recent involvement in a row over policies for transgender people, as Scotland passed the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which makes it easier for people to legally change their gender.

Sturgeon took charge as the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party during the 2014 referendum on independence when 55 percent of the country decided to stay with the UK.

So far, no comments have been made by the Scottish government on the matter.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.