By Chris King • 15 February 2023 • 0:20

Jerry Jarrett, one of the all-time legends of American wrestling passed away aged 80.

The American wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett, passed away today, Tuesday, February 14, at the age of 80. His death was reported by the celebrity news outlet, TMZ.

Jerry was undoubtedly one of the greatest promoters in the history of grappling and was the father of Jeff Jarrett, the current AEW wrestling star. His career kicked off in the 1960s when he found himself working as both a referee and a wrestler through into the 1970s. He picked up several regional National Wrestling Alliance belts along the way.

Founding his own promotion in 1977, Jerry broke away from the NWA to create the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA) in Memphis. His association there with another icon of the fight game, Jerry Lawler, is the stuff of legends. Such was their success that they ended up buying the territory of the NWA Mid-America.

Some of wrestling’s biggest stars owe their career successes to Jerry Jarrett, including ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan thanks to their time with CWA. He also enjoyed spells working with the World Championship Wrestling (WCW), as well as acting as a consultant with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

In 2002, Jerry and his son launched Total Nonstop Action (TNA) after Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) filed for bankruptcy and WWF purchased WCW. Jerry was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2009.

