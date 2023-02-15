By Matthew Roscoe • 15 February 2023 • 14:39

Cause of death 'remains undetermined' after woman dies following sudden collapse in pub car park. Image: PSNI/Official

THE cause of death of a woman, who collapsed in a pub car park in Northern Ireland and later died in hospital, “remains undetermined,” as reported on Wednesday, February 15.

A post-mortem into the unexpected death of a 39-year-old woman in Coleraine, Northern Ireland at the weekend has revealed the cause of her death “remains undetermined”.

Linzi Floyd suddenly collapsed in the car park of The Old Courthouse located on Castlerock Road in County Londonderry’s Coleraine at around 9.45 pm on Sunday, February 12.

She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) noted that “despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died in hospital.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay added: “A post-mortem was conducted yesterday, Tuesday 14th February.

“The cause of Linzi’s death remains undetermined following this examination and as such we are continuing to investigate the events that led up to her being in that car park on Sunday evening.”

Detective Inspector Finlay continued: “We are very keen to ascertain everywhere Linzi visited on Sunday and everyone she interacted with. This will enable us to establish an accurate picture and timeframe of events.

“We know that Linzi spent time throughout the day at a flat in Weaver’s Court and believe that she was in the area of The Old Courthouse from around 7.15 pm.

“This area was busy with young people who may have seen Linzi and we would ask anyone who met or saw her at any stage of the day on Sunday to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1777 12/02/23.”

