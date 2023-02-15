By Matthew Roscoe • 15 February 2023 • 13:59

Cocaine smuggling stowaway arrested on Greek-flagged cargo ship in Spanish waters. Image: Kingcraft/Shutterstock.com

A COCAINE smuggling stowaway has been arrested by Spain’s National Police after being found next to an anchor on a Greek-flagged cargo ship, as reported on Wednesday, February 15.

Spain’s National Police, in a joint operation with the Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance and Guardia Civil, have arrested a stowaway on a Greek-flagged cargo ship who was transporting four bundles of cocaine weighing 109 kilos.

An investigation began when officers received information from the Greek authorities who reported the presence of a person on board a merchant ship.

The tip-off noted that the person was located “inside a compartment that was difficult to access, in the anchor area, with indications that they were smuggling drugs,” the police force said.

According to the police report, the merchant ship, which was travelling from Colombia to Turkey, was scheduled to refuel near Spain.

When in Spanish waters, police intercepted and docked the ship and found the person in the anchor compartment.

Located next to him was a total of 99 packages of cocaine spread out over four bundles.

He was subsequently arrested.

The report noted that the man had gained access to the boat by climbing up the mooring ropes when it was leaving Colombia.

Several other people were said to be involved and their identities are being investigated.

Interestingly, the man was using the well-known “drop off” technique for delivering the drugs, according to the police.

Officers found geolocation devices attached to the bundles of drugs, which the man was set to use to drop the illegal substances into the correct location in the sea, which would then be picked up by other members of the criminal organisation guided by the geolocation devices.

