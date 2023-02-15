Court orders man to pay compensation to wife after hiding lottery win

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 February 2023 • 19:02

China lottery winner - Image Voronaman / Shutterstock.com

A court has ordered a man who tried to hide his lottery win from his wife to pay her compensation.

The man, only known as Zhou, won 10 million yuan (€1.367 million) a little over two years ago. But instead of sharing the good news with his wife, he continued life as normal.

However, he did give his sister two million yuan and his ex-wife 700,000 yuan which she used to buy herself an apartment.

According to the Hangzhou Daily on Wednesday, February 15 Zhou´s wife Lin filed for divorce when she found out.

The court found Zhou guilty of embezzlement and ordered him to divide the couple´s property equally and two-thirds of the 2.7 million yuan he had hidden.

Zhou has not contested the court ruling, which will see him substantially out of pocket a winnings in China are taxed as they are here in Spain.

Bizarrely Zhou is not the first to try and hide his winnings with a man dressing up in a yellow mascot costume last year when going to collect his winnings.

The unnamed man said at the time: “I’m really happy I won, but I don’t want my family to know about this since they might become too arrogant and complacent in the future.”

It is not known whether he was also ordered to pay compensation to his wife and family and trying to hide his lottery win.

