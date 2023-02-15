Crypto: Solana, Uniswap, and Big Eyes Coin appear to be the best new ones!

By EWN • 15 February 2023 • 10:30

What makes a new crypto the best one on the market? For starters, it’s clear that they’re completely distinct from each other with their special attributes. Also, what they’ve accomplished has made them the best ones! Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) take the word ‘crypto’ to a whole new level. What has made the three new cryptocurrencies the best ones, and what does this mean for the future?

Solana – The Sustainable Crypto

Solana (SOL) is a decentralised blockchain platform that’s open-sourced. With its smart contact functionality, they enable scalable and fast transactions. The consensus mechanism is a combination of proof-of-history and proof-of-stake, contributing to the crypto being energy efficient! From its sustainability, Solana continues to prioritize its future with Web 3.0; they plan to release exclusive NFTs. If you’re a gamer, then you’re in luck! Solana has released ‘Bladerite,’ a free-to-play battle royale game that uses Solana for powering. To go with this, the transactions are at a lower cost. Another plus!

Now, we have a new crypto that’s sustainable and one of the best! Investing gives you a chance to interact with these features and potentially benefit.

Uniswap – The Smart Crypto

Uniswap (UNI) is a crypto that’s decentralised, whilst operating with a set of smart contracts. One of the Ethereum (ETH) developers, Hayden Adams, created Uniswap as a means of being an automated market maker. It promotes peer-to-peer transactions and allows users to swap with ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Whilst creating liquidity, many projects are built with Uniswap protocols, including OpenSea. OpenSea is an NFT marketplace where you can purchase anything digital! With Uniswap’s consensus, it runs on Ethereum’s platform, which uses the proof-of-work consensus mechanism.

Uniswap’s crypto journey is new, and yet it’s one of the best with its high value on the market! Investing could lead you to possibly prosper!

Big Eyes Coin – The Supportive Crypto

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which supplies a reduction in carbon footprint. As well as having a similar sustainability to Solana (SOL), it’s also a cat-themed meme coin. Simply pawesome! Charities that support our ocean are also supported by Big Eyes Coin, as 5% of assets are kept in a charity wallet that’s later donated. Along with its support for the ocean, Big Eyes Coin lessens tax fees when users create transactions. It’s reassuring to find a crypto that’s cooperating with a change in our climate!

While currently in presale, the crypto looks to become the new and best one! You can buy your very own Big Eyes Coin here.

The Crypto Market with the three

All three cryptos have been established to be a force to be reckoned with. Solana (SOL) advocates for energy efficiency whilst doing so with its unique consensus mechanism. Uniswap (UNI) and its connection with Ethereum (ETH) renovate its smart contract functionality. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cares about the climate with its constant aid to charities. The crypto world looks promising for the three, but currently, they’re the best and new ones!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido