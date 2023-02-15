UPDATE: Overturned lorry in Tucson, Arizona hazmat incident confirmed as transporting nitric acid Close
ENAIRE managed more than 140,000 flights in January, 35.4% more than in 2022

By Anna Ellis • 15 February 2023 • 14:24

ENAIRE managed more than 140,000 flights in January, 35.4% more than in 2022. Image: ENAIRE.

Of those, 73,566 were international (+27.7 per cent), 32,046 were domestic (+18.9 per cent), and 34,680 were overflights (which do not land at or depart from a Spanish airport) (+82.4 per cent).

The growth of air traffic in Spain exceeds the European average, which is 25.2 per cent, by 10.2 percentage points

Overflights grow by 82.4per cent, international flights by 27.7 per cent and domestic flights by 18.9 per cent.

All ENAIRE control centres registered a double-digit increase in the number of flights managed: Seville recorded 33,570 flights (61.5 per cent); Barcelona, 56,975 (39.0 per cent); Madrid, 84,947 (33.7 per cent); Canary Islands, 32,276 (22.3 per cent) and Palma, 12,106 (18.4 per cent).

To prop up the aviation sector, the en route rates for 2023 remain well below the rates prior to the pandemic (2019), 11 per cent lower in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands and 8 per cent lower in the Canary Islands.

Moreover, compared to the average fees of Europe’s four largest air navigation service providers, ENAIRE’s rates are 28 per cent cheaper in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands and 40 per cent cheaper in the Canary Islands.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

