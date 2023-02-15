How to invest in Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, BNB, Big Eyes Coin making gains

By EWN • 15 February 2023 • 11:15

Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Binance are the primary online venues for investing in cryptocurrencies. Typically, you will have to pay a deposit. The amount required varies depending on the platform, so if you don’t want to make a higher deposit at first, make sure to investigate the requirements first. You should exercise caution before investing in cryptocurrencies because the market can be turbulent at times. Take your time to investigate the cryptocurrencies you want to buy in.

Bitcoin: King with a crown of thorns

Having fallen below the $22.000 mark in the last couple of days, Bitcoin has continued to struggle to get its mojo back. The ‘king of crypto’ had started the year on an exciting note, selling for as high as $24,000 at some point in early February.

Having however reduced by over 5% in the last seven days, Bitcoin seems to be far from bouncing back as it currently sells for around USD 27,000 in the retail market. Investors have now grown in scepticism as to whether BTC is the ideal investment at this tough time. It does however remain number one on the cryptocurrency ranking, with an almost unassailable lead.

Binance Coin: On a torrid search for stabilit

Binance Coin (BNB) has had one of the most challenging runs since the beginning of February. BNB has been on a losing streak recently, going down by as much as 6.95% in the last 24 hours and decreasing by 11.1% in the past 7 days.

Experts also believe that investing in cryptocurrency requires in depth research regarding the prospects of the crypto currency in question. However, BNB has managed to maintain its top-5 position, currently occupying the 4th spot on the cryptocurrency ranking.

Big Eyes Coin – The next big thing in Cryptocurrency

Big Eyes Coin ($BIG) has been pronounced the next big thing in the cryptocurrency industry, due to its amazing run in presale. $BIG has amassed an incredible USD 26 million even before going live. The cat-theme coin, which has recently become the most talked about crypto currency, is not resting on its paws, determined to make a lasting positive effect in the industry when it launches very soon.

Having had an amazing presale, investors have now identified the potential for BIG and have been jumping on to $BIG’s website, buying in large sums. Big Eyes Coin is also emerging as a philanthropic organisation dedicated to helping charities. Keeping 5% of all income for ocean charities around the world. Aimed at preserving oceans and their biodiversity.

As Big Eyes Coin prepares to launch soon, it is giving out a 200% launch bonus as a way of saying thank you to investors for the huge belief reposed on it. The 200% launch bonus will however end on Monday 20th of February, 2023. Investing early is the wisest move. To benefit from the 200% bonus, use the promo code: “LAUNCHBIGEYES200”. Big Eyes is an investment that ensures excellent returns!

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido