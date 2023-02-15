La Mostra de Cuina of Mallorca to celebrate with four gastronomic routes

The first route will take place in Palma, from March 9 to 12; and the second route from March 16 to 19 in the Serra and the north of the island, specifically in Calvia, Andratx, Estellencs, Puigpunyent, Banyalbufar, Escorca, Fornalutx, Soller, Bunyola, Deia, Valldemossa, Esporles, Pollenca, Muro, Sa Pobla, Alcudia and Santa Margalida.

The third will be the ‘Llevant and Migjorn’ route, from March 23 to 26, and will include the municipalities of Arta, Capdepera, Son Servera, Sant Llorenc, Manacor, Llucmajor, Campos, Ses Salines, Santanyi and Felanitx.

Finally, the ‘Pla and Raiguer’ route will take place from March 30 until April 2 in Santa Eugenia, Algaida, Sencelles, Montuïri, Lloret, Costitx, Sant Joan, Sineu, Llubi, Maria, Ariany, Petra, Vilafranca, Porreres, Alaro, Binissalem, Buger, Campanet, Consell, Lloseta, Inca, Mancor de la Vall, Marratxi, Santa Maria del Cami and Selva.

For more information on routes or details of participating restaurants go to the website: mostradecuinademallorca.com, email: [email protected] or call (+34) 971 432 220.

