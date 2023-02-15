Louis Vuitton appoints Pharrell Williams as creative director

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 February 2023 • 23:21

Pharrell Williams - Image Lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has appointed American musician Pharrell Williams as the company´s head designer following the death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021.

Announcing the appointment boss Pietro Beccari said “His creative vision, which goes beyond fashion, will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton into a new, very exciting chapter.”

A statement issued by Louis Vuitton and reported by RND on Wednesday, February 15 said the 49-year-old is a “visionary whose creative universe extends from music to art and fashion.

“A universal cultural icon.”

Pharrells first collection is due to be launched in Paris in April.

Williams succeeds star designer 41-year-old Virgil Abloh. He died unexpectedly in November 2021 having been in the role since March 2018.

At the time Williams wrote on Instagram: “My heart is broken. Virgil, you were a kind, generous, creative genius.”

The appointment of Pharrell Williams as the creative director for Louis Vuitton has come as a surprise for some, but the company believes he has the vision and the creativity to take the brand forward.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.