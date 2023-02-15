By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 12:17

Man wins record breaking $2 billion lottery prize Photo by Yavyav Shutterstock.com

Edwin Castro from California has won a record jackpot of $2 billion after he bought a ticket in November 2022

A man in California has broken the record after winning a $2 billion (€1.87 billion) lottery prize.

The details of the lottery winner Edwin Castro were made public by officials, who have to announce the name of lottery winners as per state law in California.

Castro bought the Powerball jackpot lottery ticket on November 8, 2022.

While the winner declined to appear in front of the press, an official statement cited by the Guardian said, “I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing”.

He added, “As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win, the school system greatly benefits as well.”

Over $156 million (€145,5 million) was generated for public schools in California through the lottery, which he claims is a record-breaking amount for the cause.

Castro is only one of four people to win a Powerball jackpot that exceeds $1bn.

A prize of $1 million (€932,920) was also awarded to the store owner of Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, from where Castro had bought his lucky ticket.

