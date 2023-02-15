By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 11:47

McDonald’s increases prices blaming rising energy and food costs Photo by 8th Creator Shutterstock.com

McDonald´s in the UK has increased the prices of five popular items on their menu blaming the rising cost of living

The global fast food chain McDonald’s has announced a price hike for five of its most popular items on the menu in the UK.

The chain has said that the increase will come into effect from Wednesday, February 15, and has been introduced due to the rising cost of energy and food.

With over 1,200 outlets in the UK, Mcdonald’s stated that they have been affected by the rising cost of living “like many other businesses”.

“We are committed to offering great tasting food at affordable prices”, said a statement by McDonald’s spokesperson cited by the Mirror.

The statement added, “However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees.”

“We carefully review and adjust pricing to offer great value and quality.

“At the same time, we continue to work hard on how we can provide our customer’s value where it matters most, with personalised offers and rewards through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme.”

The items that are going to cost more from today includes the Mayo Chicken, Bacon Mayo Chicken, Bacon Double Cheeseburger, Triple Cheeseburger, and the Medium Fizzy Drink.

McDonald´s also says that the prices vary across different restaurants as some of them are run by franchisees.

