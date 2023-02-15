Mijas’ Councillor for Beaches, Jose Carlos Martin, pays a visit to the coastline

The Councillor confirmed: “So far the coastal path has not suffered any damage. It is true that the sand has reached out to some sections away from the beach so, since Saturday, we have had machinery and personnel clearing this infrastructure.”

The Councillor added: “The damage has mainly been counted in the furniture because the sea has reached some walkways and access to the beaches.

“Now along the coast of Mijas, a hundred workers have been deployed who are responsible for removing sand from the paths and cleaning the vegetation that has been brought by the storm. For the same reason three tractors, a mini machine, an 18-tonne rotary and a loader have been put into operation.”

“Our aim is to act quickly and to keep an eye on how the weather evolves,” adds the deputy mayor.

“One of the concerns that most worries the public is the state of the beaches in the run-up to Easter, as this is when our tourist season begins and affects many businesses but by then the coastline will be ready to receive visitors.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.