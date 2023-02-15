More than 100,000 cruise passengers expected in port of Malaga this summer

100,000 plus cruise passengers are expected to pass through the port of Malaga this summer. The news has been confirmed by MSC Cruises, the third-largest cruise company in the world.

The general manager of MSC Cruises in Spain, Fernando Pacheco, explained that the cruise line will make more than 500 calls in Spain in 2023, which translates into more than two million tourists. Of these, 384 will take place during the summer on itineraries operated by more than 20 ships which will pass through 140 destinations and 40 countries.

In the case of the port of Malaga, there will be a total of 39 calls, 26 with embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, making it the company with the most operations in the port facilities.

The president of the Port Authority of Malaga, Carlos Rubio, has expressed his satisfaction that the relationship between MSC Cruises and the port of Malaga is getting closer and closer. “Last year we started with a series of calls and the objective for this year is to reinforce this collaboration by increasing the number of calls from 29 to 39”, he confirmed.

