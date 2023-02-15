Nicola Sturgeon has resigned so who will replace her as Scotland´s first minister?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 February 2023 • 17:14

Nicola Sturgeon - Image Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / Shutterastock.com

The shock announcement by Nicola Sturgeon that she had resigned has left everyone wondering who will replace her as Scotland´s first minister.

Sturgeon resigned after a few tumultuous weeks in which she had to deal with a number of difficult issues and wherein indications were that support for her independence referendum was waning.

Announcing the resignation to the media on Wednesday, February 15, she said that politics was brutal and that it was time for new blood. She added that the party had more than sufficient talent to take over the role of first minister.

Currently, there is no clear heir to the throne, but according to Sky News, there are four potential candidates who stand out.

The first is current deputy leader Keith Brown, with the 61-year-old having served since 2007 following his departure from the army.

The second Kate Forbes who is currently Scotland´s finance and economy secretary. But, the 32-year-old who is on maternity leave holds some views that won´t go down well with everyone including being anti-abortion and same-sex marriage.

The third Angus Robertson current constitution, culture and external affairs secretary. A past leader of the SNP in Westminster, the 56-year-old is a seasoned politician who served under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

Finally Humza Yousaf, a rising star within the party and the first non-white and Muslim cabinet member in Scotland. Now 37 and responsible for health and social care, he was elected at the age of 26, making him the youngest MSP at the time.

The shock resignation does leave the party in some disarray but it also provides an opportunity for someone new to take the party forward.

The leadership election

Candidates need 100 nominations from party members from at least 20 of the party´s branches. Should there be more than one candidate there will be an election in which all party members can vote.

To be eligible to stand you have to be a current serving MSP and a simple majority is all that is needed to be elected.

A successor needs to be appointed by the Scottish parliament within 28 days of the leader submitting their resignation to the king.

Nicola Sturgeon´s resignation is the latest in the many changes that have been seen in British politics and like the conservatives, it is not clear who will replace her as Scotland´s first minister.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.