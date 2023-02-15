By Matthew Roscoe • 15 February 2023 • 16:05

Animal rights organisation PETA sends hundreds of fur coats to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. Image: Whiteaster/Shutterstock.com

PETA has sent hundreds of fur coats to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, the animal rights organisation announced.

PETA has sent more than 200 fur coats—all donated by people who experienced a change of heart about wearing fur—to aid the relief efforts following the devastating earthquake that recently hit Syria and Turkey.

Locally based Life for Relief and Development will “coordinate the distribution of the fur coats to victims of the devastating earthquake, many of whom are without electricity, shelter, or other necessities so that they can keep warm during the winter,” PETA said.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk added: “PETA can’t bring back the rabbits, minks, foxes, and others who were cruelly caged or trapped and painfully killed for their fur, so we’re sending the coats to desperate people who have a real need for them.

“We encourage people everywhere to donate their fur or fur-trimmed coats to help the only ones with any excuse for wearing them.”

Nicole Hoisington, Life for Relief and Development National/International Programs Coordinator, said: “Life for Relief and Development has been working to provide aid to the thousands of displaced people of Syria and Turkey.

“One of the most critical issues has been the lack of shelter and winter necessities during an already harsh winter season. These winter coats will dramatically improve the lives of the recipients, and LIFE is so grateful to PETA to be able to help in this way.”

According to PETA, the organisation has worked with Life for Relief and Development for more than 15 years, “ensuring that fur coat donations have reached people in need in Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Pakistan.”

PETA also said that it “sends unwanted furs to homeless shelters and wildlife rehabilitation programs (to be used as bedding for orphaned animals) or uses them in informative displays.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.