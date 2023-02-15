By Matthew Roscoe • 15 February 2023 • 14:16

Heartbreak as pregnant mother of three dies suddenly following cardiac arrest. Image: GoFundMe

HEARTBREAKING news from the UK on Wednesday, February 15 after it was revealed that a pregnant mother of three died suddenly following a cardiac arrest last week.

A 26-year-old mother of three, who was seven months pregnant, died suddenly following a cardiac arrest, according to a fundraising page for the woman’s family.

Zoe Green from Kettering tragically died as did her unborn baby son after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, February 7.

“We would like to help the Green family at the worse time in their life,” the GoFundMe page read.

“A family who lives on the Highfields Estate lost their beautiful 26 Yr old daughter Zoe and unborn baby Cobie on Tuesday morning from a cardiac arrest.”

The organiser of the page, Kelly Mercer, added: “Zoe was also a mother to 3 beautiful children Lincoln, Oakleigh and Ralphie.

“If we could all donate a small amount to help towards the funeral and for the children’s futures.”

“Zoe went to school with my daughter. I’ve known her all her life. On Tuesday morning she rang her mum, at five or six in the morning, saying she didn’t feel very well,” Ms Mercer added.

“Her mum lives five minutes away but by the time she walked down, Zoe was dead on the floor in the bathroom. She leaves behind three children and […] she was seven months pregnant.

“Everybody is in complete shock. To our knowledge, she was fine. She just woke in the night and didn’t feel well so phoned her mum, who would pop along,” as reported by ITV news.

The news of the mother’s unexpected death comes after a mother of two died suddenly in the US at the age of 35.

Mother of two Meredith Smith died unexpectedly on November 27, 2022.

