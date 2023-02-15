Murderer Russel Causley released despite never revealing where his wife´s body is

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 February 2023 • 18:22

Russel Causley who murdered his wife but never revealed where her body is has been released from prison.

Causley was handed a life sentence for killing his wife Carole Packman a year after he moved in with his lover. Packman disappeared in 1985 and her body has never been found.

According to the Metro her daughter Sam had been led to believe that she had simply walked out. That belief came after a note was found that said she had decided to leave.

Causley was convicted of murder after police were called to investigate an insurance scam, but despite not finding the body of his wife the court found him guilty of murder.

The Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday, February 15 that the parole board had ruled that Causley was suitable for parole, for the second time. He was released in 2020 but jailed the following year for breaching the conditions of his parole.

A statement released by the Ministry of Justice said: “We know this will be an incredibly difficult time for Carole Packman’s family, but Russell Causley will be under close supervision for the rest of his life and can be recalled to prison if he breaches the strict conditions of his release.

“Our parole reforms will stand up for the rights of victims in cases like this, making public safety the overriding factor in parole decisions and adding a ministerial veto on release of the most serious offenders.”

With Russel Causley having been released again and still without revealing where his wife´s body is hidden, it is unlikely that she will ever be found.

