By Matthew Roscoe • 15 February 2023 • 13:40

Woman arrested for 'practising shamanic healing rituals’ in Gran Canaria. Image: Zolotarevs/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the arrest of a British couple earlier this year for ‘practising shamanic healing rituals’, a woman from Gran Canaria has been detained for similar practices.

Spain’s National Police have arrested a woman in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana (Gran Canaria) who organised shamanic rituals in which prohibited “psychoactive substances dangerous to health” were administered, the police force announced on Wednesday, February 15.

Officers intervened when a ritual was about to begin in which “psychoactive substances” were being used.

The police said that the drugs “act as a tool for recruiting and controlling the participants” as well as providing a “source of income for the organiser of the meetings.”

“In some cases, these substances are used as a substitute therapy for conventional medicine, which facilitates mental manipulation and makes users more vulnerable,” it added.

According to the police report, the woman also allowed youngsters to take part in these rituals, although it is not known whether they were administered the drugs.

The woman is said to have used multiple psychoactive substances including ayahuasca and San Pedro extract (a cactus native to the Andean slopes of Ecuador and Peru).

National Police officers raided the premises being used by the woman and the drugs were seized.

As noted, the arrest of the woman from Gran Canaria comes after Spain’s Guardia Civil arrested a British couple operating a spiritual retreat that practised ‘shamanic healing rituals’ in the town of Yecla in Murcia.

