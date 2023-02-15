Teaching old Dogs new tricks? Dogetti joins Top Dog-themed Cryptos Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

By EWN • 15 February 2023 • 11:30

For many investors, meme coins are a one-stop ticket to wealth and prosperity. Meme coins have gained enormous popularity in recent times. With dog-themed coins in particular becoming a popular choice in the crypto scene. Many strive to become more than just a meme coin, hoping to become the next big thing to take the market by storm.

The meme coins dominating the crypto ranks in recent years have been mostly dog-themed. Out of the many dog-themed meme coins within the market, one is truly set on making a difference. The introduction of Dogetti is turning heads left, right and center. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are keeping a watchful eye on the introduction of Dogetti (DETI).

Dogecoin – Needs No Introduction

Dogecoin (DOGE) joined the crypto scene in 2013, as a humorous take on Bitcoin. The goal for Reddit friends Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer was to create something that could build on the areas that Bitcoin was lacking. In 2021, the coin shot to success after Tesla owner and industry giant Elon Musk showcased his support for the coin. Dogecoin uses its own blockchain system, similar to Ethereum, but what really makes it unique is its ability to adapt to the internet. Dogecoin recently jumped 5% after Elon Musk made a joke that he discussed it with Rupert Murdoch at the Super bowl.

Shiba Inu – Walking a Different Path

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a dog-themed DeFi meme coin that currently ranks as the second biggest meme coin in CoinMarketCap, just behind Dogecoin (DOGE).

Currently, Shiba Inu uses a proof-of-work consensus process, but this is due to change to proof-of-stake. This will result in a reduction in mining, leading to an improvement in energy efficiency which is better all-round.

Shiba Inu has also transformed the way in which payments are made. For example, the coin can be used as a payment method at a restaurant. What’s more, this crypto raises funds to save Shiba Inu dogs through its collaboration with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association, literally putting its money where its mouth is.

Despite being compared to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has become something unique. The coin stands out, with its distinctive features. Investing might result in promising results, while also helping real Shiba Inu dogs which need help.

Dogetti – The New Crypto to set tails wagging

Dogetti (DETI) is a community-focused meme coin built on the Ethereum network that shares similarities with dog-themed coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Dogetti is ready to make a difference in the world of crypto by creating a space for its users to feel like a family. Its 2% reflection protocol will allow Dogetti to reward its users regularly. Its community ‘The Family’ will provide users with a loyal and rewarding dog-themed space. Its Mafia-style humourous approach to crypto is the reason for its family-based values and its graphics and animations are proof of this.

While Dogetti will have numerous forms of utility at its core, its main utility DogettiSwap is not dissimilar to PancakeSwap and UniSwap, giving users the chance to exchange tokens for other cryptocurrencies.

Investors are already taking a keen interest in Dogetti. To join the presale and dog-loving family, follow the links below. You are in for a treat!

