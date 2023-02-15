Thousands displaced after cyclone in New Zealand as hard-hit areas asked to conserve food and water

By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 8:38

Thousands displaces after cyclone in New Zealand as hard-hit areas asked to conserve water and food Photo by Emagnetic Shutterstock.com

Cyclone Gabriella displaces thousands in New Zealand as the worst affected areas now asked to save food and water due to fear of shortage

Authorities in New Zealand are assessing the damage after cyclone Gabrielle hit the country, causing major flooding and landslides that has resulted in the death of four people and displaces thousands.

After making landfall in the country on Sunday, Gabrielle was reported to have weakened and has now moved away from the country.

The cyclone has resulted in flooding homes, leaving people stranded on their roofs, while washing away bridges, farms as well as livestock.

“Our immediate focus has been undertaking lifesaving missions for those affected by the floods who needed to be rescued,” said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, as cited by Reuters.

He also said that people who were stranded on the roof have now been rescued.

Hipkins also issued a warning and said, “Please don’t return to your homes until you have been given the all-clear to do so”.

Officials are now asking people affected in worst-hit areas to conserve food and water due to fears of shortage after the country declared a state of emergency for the third time in its history.

