TIMS choir are back to providing magical musical entertainment on the Costa del Sol

By Betty Henderson • 15 February 2023 • 10:35

Members of TIMS choir at a recent performance in Malaga Cathedral. The group have several upcoming events. Photo credit: The International Music Society- TIMS- Choir (via Facebook)

The International Music Society (TIMS), has returned to entertaining the Costa del Sol since the pandemic interrupted performances. After losing several members during the pandemic, TIMS has now rebuilt and has an exciting programme of upcoming engagements.

After a successful programme of Christmas concerts, TIMS strode into the new year with a successful appearance at Malaga Cathedral at the end of January. The group has now started to take engagements for the Easter season.

The next performance is set to be a service of hymns and Taizé chants at St Andrew’s church in Los Boliches, at 6pm. The choir will also perform a concert for the U3A, also at St Andrew’s church on Thursday, March 2 from 11am.

The choir is also available to perform at functions across the Costa del Sol. For more information, please contact President Gilly on 654891790.

The choir is a four part harmony group which was created more than 30 years ago. More information is available on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TIMSCHOIR or website: http://www.timschoir.org/?fbclid=IwAR2zy4zK5Z-mC2ds5mAt-g2qZDiDaADWCnBdX8drD3ProXwFrtbvWej2Ar8