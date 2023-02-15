By Imran Khan • 15 February 2023 • 9:01

BREAKING UPDATE: Two charged for the murder of Brianna Ghey Photo by Cheshire Police

UPDATE February 15 (9.01 am) – Police in the UK on Wednesday, February 15 confirmed that two suspects arrested in the murder investigation of Brianna Ghey have been charged

Authorities in the UK have arrested two teenagers for the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

According to the Independent, the police have said that a 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh have been charged for her murder.

Police in Cheshire has now stated that they are “looking at whether it was a hate crime”.

Earlier officials had denied claims that the murder of the transgender teenager who was killed in Warrington, was related to hate crimes.

The teenager was found dead on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth on Saturday, February 11 in the afternoon by the public.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE February 13 (8.59 am) – Cheshire police arrest two suspects during the investigation into the murder of Brianna Ghey

Investigations into the murder of Brianna Ghey have resulted in the police arresting two suspects.

According to the official website of Cheshire Police, “As part of ongoing inquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder”.

The police have also said that they have been held in custody and are helping with the investigations.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE February 13 (8.40 am) – UK Police have said that the teenager killed inside a park in Warrington was 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

Investigations into the murder of a teenager at a Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday, February 11, has been named by the UK police.

According to reports, Ghey´s body was found on the bat inside the park by a public member who reported it to the police during the afternoon.

The 16-year-old was declared dead when the emergency services arrived, and as per the police, a Home Office post-mortem examination is presently taking place.

As per Detective Chief Supt Mike Evans cited by the Mirror, the incident is being described as a targeted attack during a busy day at the park.

“This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life. We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna”.

“In particular we are keen to speak to two people that were seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found who has been described as a white man and woman, in their late teens/the early twenties, both with dark curly hair.

“The man was wearing a longish dark hooded coat and the woman had a distinctive red or purple-black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4.00pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death.

“We would ask people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation. We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original February 12 (10.22 am) – Authorities in the UK are investigating a case after a teenage girl was found dead in a park with severe injuries

A teenage girl has died in the UK after she was found with serious injuries at a park in Warrington.

Police officials were rushed to the scene, as they received reports about the girl during the afternoon of Saturday, February 11, but she was declared dead after the emergency services arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched, as Adam Waller Chief Detective inspector, Cheshire Constabulary informed people that they were aware of the rumors circulating online and urges them not to “speculate”.

“We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident,” said Waller, as cited by the BBC.

He added, “At this stage, we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however, if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.”

As per local reports, the area where the incident took place has been cordoned off.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the girl, but Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North said that she has spoken to the police commander and “urged anyone who was nearby at the time, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage or information that might help the investigation, to contact police”.

___________________________________________________________

