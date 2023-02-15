UEFA green lights Qatari bid for Man U in surprise decision

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 February 2023 • 21:58

Emir of Qatar - Image Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com

UEFA has apparently given the green light to the request by the Emir of Qatar to submit a bid to takeover English Premier League club Manchester United.

Despite UEFA rules banning anyone from owning two clubs that may compete against each other in a European league or competition, the decision has gone in favour of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners.

UEFA´s rules state: “no individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition.”

The Mirror newspaper reported on Wednesday, February 15 that the Emir will now be free to submit a bid by Friday´s deadline. He is, however, expected to face some tough competition from what is believed to be a possible four more bidders.

The Emir has also valued the club at 25 per cent less than the current owners which could put him out the running, but it may simply be a ploy to outplay the competition for the right to own the club.

Raine the American financial group handling the sale on behalf of the Glazer family, have given all bidders until Friday to submit a single-paragraph offer. That deadline is expected to draw bids from the USA, the UK and Saudi Arabia, as well as that of the Qatari Emir.

It is understood that the path has been cleared for the Emir to submit a bid as it will come from a completely separate entity to the one that owns PSG.

UEFA are still to have the final say on any bid by the Emir through his companies, which may still trip him up. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani appears confident and has already taken steps to put plans in place for his ownership, premature as that may be.

Any new owner is not expected to make any changes in the short-term, but that decision is still a long way off as UEFA green lights Qatari bid for Man U.

