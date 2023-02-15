Valentine’s Day Massacre at Benitachell Bowls Club

Players were witnesses to a first for the Benitachell Bowls Club! For the first time in club history, the ladies beat the men.

After a brilliant match, the day came to a close over a fabulous buffet lunch in the clubhouse with celebrations and drinks all around!

Benitachell Bowls Club is the only independent club on the Costa Blanca owned and run by the members, for the members, through a Board of Directors and the Club Captain who are responsible for the day-to-day running of the Club.

The club opened on June 20 in 1988 with eight rinks which are all synthetic surfaces and the club is open seven days a week. They currently have over 100 members, bowlers and social; bowling members are eligible to play in all competitions, leagues and club mornings, and can come to the Club for roll-ups (practise sessions) whenever the rinks are not in use.

The Club also host ‘open’ competitions available to all federated bowlers of this and other local clubs and ‘closed’ competitions for members of this club only; the club normally fields teams in the ‘Northern’ League, and also a team in the ‘Winter’ League.

Club mornings, which attract many of the club members, are held three days a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays; members play with and against other members and these tend to be social gatherings as well. During the summer months, there is also an evening club day on Thursday with a social meal afterwards for those who wish to partake.

The clubhouse is the centre of activity before and after matches where members can obtain refreshments and also enjoy the social side of the club and its many functions; you can get a flavour of the competitions and social events by searching their website or on Facebook.

Benitachell Bowls Club is situated in Camino de la Torreta, just outside the village of Benitachell with panoramic views of the “Montgo”.

For more information or to contact the club email [email protected] or WhatsApp (+34)634 386 879.

