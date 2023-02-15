Volkswagen announces plans for a billion-plus investment in its Landaben (Navarra) plant

By Linda Hall • 15 February 2023 • 23:12

WOLFSBURG MEETING: Christian Vollmer, María Chivite y Michael Hobusch Photo credit: Volkswagen Navarra

VOLKSWAGEN intends to spend more than €1 billion on electric vehicle production at its Landaben (Navarra) plant.

The future Volkswagen ID.2 and a Skoda urban crossover will be built there, thanks to what the regional president Maria Chivite described as the greatest-ever investment in the region.

Visiting the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg (Germany) on February 14, Chivite met Christian Vollemer, who heads the Production and Logistics department, and Michael Hobusch, president of Volkswagen Navarra.

All agreed during the meeting on their intention of maintaining the present “very good” level of cooperation between Volkswagen and Navarra regarding transformation, training and environmental measures.

“It’s crucial that we all row in the same direction, especially at a time of change,” Hobusch said, while Chivite stressed Volkswagen’s importance to the region of Navarra.

The regional president also drew attention to the need to work together on the electrification project, as she underlined the group’s “positive evolution” in the region, which confirmed that the “future was assured.”

Addressing the regional parliament on her return, Chivite said Volkswagen’s investment was a vote of confidence in Navarra’s worth, capacities and potential, together with guaranteed future employment and activity.

“This is great news for the community, the company, its employees and the automotive industry,” she said.

