AS OPAQUE AS IT IS UNDERWHELMING

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 February 2023 • 9:21

Image: Shutterstock

I am very proud of where I live. Yes, I am a foreigner in a strange land, but I don’t live here by an accident of birth, but by choice.

I accept the cracks in the system as part of the cost, but let’s be honest, it doesn’t matter where you live, once you have been there long enough, you will always see the things you don’t like much, and things you feel could be done better. Overall, I know that this is where I want to be. But that doesn’t mean blind acceptance of the things that irritate me, especially when I think of the municipality where I live: Mijas.

Unfortunately, some time ago I was introduced to a website which is called dyntra.org.

This independent organisation provides information on transparency across , amongst other things, Local Authorities in Spain. I check it out from time to time to see how Mijas is doing and it is disturbing. Whilst our neighbours in Fuengirola still come equal first across Spain, Mijas comes a miserable 200th in transparency.

Having attended Council meetings for almost 4 years now, it doesn’t surprise me. Getting blood out of a stone is an easy task compared to getting a straight answer. Mijas gets a flat ZERO for open access to data, closely followed by a meagre 14% in financial transparency. As a taxpayer, this disturbs me. It doesn’t do much better in transparency for contracting of services at only 33% transparency.

I am far from being an apologetic foreigner in this strange land. When I pay my way as I have done for over 20 years in Spain, I expect straight answers to my concerns, not deflection, blaming others, or downright insults for questioning things.

Am I perfect? I wish! But, what I discovered many years ago was that when you listen to the criticism of others, two things happen. Firstly, you may have the opportunity to learn and do things better in the future. And secondly, when you admit to your failures, no one dies other than perhaps a little bit of the ego which in my experience is no bad thing, from time to time at least.

The advice may be 5000 years old but it appears not to have been learned by many: “The wise man (or woman) considers those who point out his faults as his most benevolent teacher.” (Lao Tzu) Having tried this out, I can confirm that it works. Maybe in the next 5000 years some others may even take this advice to heart.

I accept that criticising is now, especially in election time, a team sport, and if you add Social Media into the equation, it may be considered an Olympic sport: an opportunity to show how smart we are and how dumb others are, which is why I prefer, whenever possible, to present the facts and let others decide what they think about it all, But, there are exceptions, especially when it comes to spending my hard earned cash. Mijas’s transparency is as opaque as it is underwhelming. Take it as a criticism if you like or take it as a lesson to be learned. I want to know what is happening to my money, and I don’t think it is too much to ask.

