By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 2:31

At least one dead, three injured in shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas

At least one person has died and three more injured after a shooting incident at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

At least one person is reported to have died and another three injured after a shooting incident that occurred this evening, Wednesday, February 15, at the Cielo Vista Mall in the Texas city of El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, shots were fired in the food court of the building shortly after 5pm local time. Police units have responded to the location and a search is ongoing. It is believed that two of the shooting victims were transferred in critical condition to University Medical Centre.

Unconfirmed online reports suggested that one person had been taken into custody but the police have not confirmed this. Shoppers and mall staff have been instructed to take cover in the stores, as reported by bnonews.com. An update is expected shortly from El Paso PD.

Mall scene is still active please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding to the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 16, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.