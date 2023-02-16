BREAKING: Huge police search launched in Elche’s Los Palmerales

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 11:07

A HUGE police search has been launched in Elche’s Los Palmerales neighbourhood on Thursday, February 16.

Several units of Spain’s National Police and a police helicopter are currently searching the Los Palmerales neighbourhood of Elche.

It is currently unknown what police are searching for, however, since 9 am this morning, police have swarmed the area and houses located between Llimoner street and Santa Pola avenue are reportedly being raided.

Several National Police vehicles are also carrying out checks on Mangraner street, which is located opposite the Guardia Civil HQ.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet Informacion, one person commented, “Has something happened?”

The Los Palmerales neighbourhood of Elche was the scene of a murder back in 2021 when a 25-year-old woman was shot dead by her 21-year-old partner on Christmas Day.

National Police arrested 11 people in Alicante (seven) and Elche (four), seven men and four women, for their alleged involvement in the horrific event that occurred in Elche on December 25, 2021.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.