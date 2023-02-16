BREAKING: Massive 30-car train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan outside Detroit

BREAKING: International sex symbol and screen goddess dies after short illness Close
By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 19:11

Massive train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan

A massive 30-car train derailment occurred in Van Buren Township Michigan with one car said to contain hazardous materials.

 

A massive Norfolk Southern 30-car train derailment has occurred in Van Buren Township Michigan outside Detroit, this afternoon, Thursday, February 16, according to the WWJ950 news outlet. The train was reportedly involved in a collision with another train, resulting in two of its cars derailing and toppling onto their sides.

Local officials have apparently reported that only one of the train’s cars was transporting hazardous materials. It did not appear to be damaged and was not leaking they added but urged members of the public to stay away from the area as a precaution.

Video footage posted on social media shows the train with a huge line of cars snaking back along the tracks.

This latest incident comes only a few weeks after another Norfolk Southern train was involved in a serious crash in the small Ohio town of East Palestine that saw toxic chemicals released into the atmosphere and the Ohio River. It has threatened to turn into one of America’s worst-ever environmental disasters.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

