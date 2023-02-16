BREAKING: Massive 30-car train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan outside Detroit

By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 19:11

Massive train derailment in Van Buren Township Michigan

A massive 30-car train derailment occurred in Van Buren Township Michigan with one car said to contain hazardous materials.

A massive Norfolk Southern 30-car train derailment has occurred in Van Buren Township Michigan outside Detroit, this afternoon, Thursday, February 16, according to the WWJ950 news outlet. The train was reportedly involved in a collision with another train, resulting in two of its cars derailing and toppling onto their sides.

Local officials have apparently reported that only one of the train’s cars was transporting hazardous materials. It did not appear to be damaged and was not leaking they added but urged members of the public to stay away from the area as a precaution.

Van Buren Township Police & Fire Department’s responded to a train derailment at 8:39 am. A 30-car Norfolk Southern train hit another train causing two cars to derail and fall on its side. Those cars completely blocked the E. Huron River Drive railroad crossing. @WWJ950 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/lPCLFcRH7g — Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) February 16, 2023

Here’s an aerial view of the train derailment in Van Buren Township that shows the extent of the damage and the scene. This video was provided to @WWJ950 courtesy of the Van Buren Police Department. They shot the aftermath with drone video high above the railroad tracks. pic.twitter.com/Z158GN6W2F — Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) February 16, 2023

Here’s video of where the 30-car Norfolk Southern train actually derailed and is visibly seen off of the tracks and into the woods. The railroad crossing at East Huron River Drive is still completely blocked. 2 trains collided with each other and those cars are still derailed. pic.twitter.com/CQjSOXJ4i6 — Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) February 16, 2023

UPDATE: Here’s Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally talking about when the 2 detailed train cars will be cleaned up and removed from the crash site. He talked to @WWJ950 at one of the first responders staging area at Riggs Park in Belleville just west of the derailment. pic.twitter.com/utdjrtfdS6 — Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) February 16, 2023

Video footage posted on social media shows the train with a huge line of cars snaking back along the tracks.

This latest incident comes only a few weeks after another Norfolk Southern train was involved in a serious crash in the small Ohio town of East Palestine that saw toxic chemicals released into the atmosphere and the Ohio River. It has threatened to turn into one of America’s worst-ever environmental disasters.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.