BREAKING NEWS: Nicola Bulley’s family claim people ‘threatening to sell stories’ on missing mother

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 15:29

NICOLA BULLEY’S family have released an emotional statement via the Lancashire Police accusing members of the public of threatening to sell stories about the missing mother.

The family said: “We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul’s private life.

“As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

“Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.”

They added: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.

“The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life.”

The news comes after anger from public after the Lancashire Constabulary chose to disclose that Nicola Bulley had been suffering from a ‘severe’ drink problem and issue surrounding the menopause.

The mother’s disappearance has also been plagued by ‘armchair’ detectives and false leads to police reportedly interfering with investigations.

