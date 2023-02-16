By Chris King • 16 February 2023 • 17:56

Image of a Royal Mail vehicle. Credit: mikecphoto/Shutterstock.com

The current industrial action by Royal Mail workers will continue after members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) vote in favour.

Royal Mail workers in the UK voted overwhelmingly today, Thursday, February 16, to continue their industrial action. Following an event at Sackville Gardens in Manchester, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced that with a 77 per cent turnout, 95.9 per cent of its 112,000 members had voted in favour.

🚨BREAKING: POSTAL WORKERS HAVE MADE HISTORY CWU members in Royal Mail Group have delivered the biggest ever return in a major national strike ballot. YES 95.9% TURNOUT 77.3% Simply stunning. #WeAreStillHere pic.twitter.com/QNaESTEZ2A — The CWU (@CWUnews) February 16, 2023

In a statement, the CWU general secretary Dave Ward, said: “This vote is a historic testament to CWU members across the country who have stood firm against the most severe attacks faced by any set of workers since the miners”.

“It is proof that postal workers will not accept their livelihoods being destroyed so that a few at the top can generate serious profits at their expense. It is proof that workers loyal to an historic institution like Royal Mail will not accept it being turned into an Uber-style, bog-standard gig economy employer”, he continued.

Mr Ward added: “It is proof that for Royal Mail to begin functioning normally again, there needs to be a change in negotiating approach from its leadership that recognises the depth of feeling from the workforce that make their company”.

“These people will never be bullied, intimidated or harassed into submission, and this result is a concrete demonstration of that spirit”, he concluded.

Thousands of people out in Manchester in Sackville Gardens, right by Alan Turing’s statue, to remind us that change will come. Rest in peace #BriannaGhey pic.twitter.com/Aiqts64PQw — Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) February 15, 2023

A Royal Mail source informed Sky News that the company simply couldn’t afford the pay any more than the £400m collective hike that was already being offered to the CWU. It accused the union of misleading its members and of not even giving a pay demand figure to its negotiators. Since the start of the 18 strikes, Royal Mail has incurred losses in the region of £200m they revealed.

The source also accused CWU bosses of ‘gambling with their members’ futures’, insisting that the British public was losing faith in the postal service as a result of their action. Their staff are already being paid up to 40 per cent more than some of Royal Mail’s competitors, they added.

This makes the business less competitive in the market and that: “Fewer customers means a smaller business and means we need fewer people”, explained the source. “There comes a point when the pay deal becomes unaffordable”, the source added.

