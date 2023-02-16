Award winning British comedian lands role as Saturday night quiz show host on BBC

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 11:54

A TOP British comedian has landed a role as a Saturday night quiz show host on the BBC, as reported on Thursday, February 16.

British comedian Alan Carr, who recently began filming an autobiographical comedy for ITV, has landed “his first BBC Saturday night quiz show,” the Beeb announced.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, in this game it could be worth thousands of pounds, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Judge and Interior Design Masters Presenter Alan Carr is confirmed to host Picture Slam (8×45’) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,” the TV company said.

“Picture Slam will see three teams face a series of pictures and each picture is worth cash. The more they can name the more they win, but for the big money they need to name them ALL, and if they do that, they’ve got a Picture Slam!”

It added: “This is the fast paced game that asks do you know your Eiffel Tower from your Blackpool Tower? Your Victoria Beckham from your Victoria Sponge and your Buckingham Palace from your Crystal Palace?

“Across four thrilling rounds, contestants will need to know something about everything to try and win up to £10,000!

“In each round, the teams consisting of two contestants will be presented with a board full of images they need to correctly identify against the clock. If they clear a full board with correct answers for a ‘Picture Slam’ they’ll receive a cash bonus.

“Only the team who makes it to the final will take home any of their banked cash and, if they can find all the required pictures, they’ll take home the jackpot.”

Comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr said: “Who doesn’t love a good quiz? When I found out the BBC wanted little old me to present Picture Slam I jumped at the chance! I don’t know if I would be any good at the quiz, but luckily I don’t have to play it!”

Ed De Burgh and Ben Shephard, Executive Producers for Triple Brew Media said: “We are super excited to bring this format to the BBC, Alan is the perfect fit for a game that will have the whole family shouting at the TV. It’s fun and addictive and appeals to viewers of all ages, who will be able to play along at home every Saturday night.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment for the BBC said: “Picture Slam is a fast paced Saturday night play along quiz that requires contestants to be fast thinking and fast acting which results in loads of laugh out loud moments, making the quick-witted Alan Carr our perfect ringmaster!”

