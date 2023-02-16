Chainlink (LINK) Sees Renewed Attention While Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies 8%, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Soars By 1675% In Presale

By EWN • 16 February 2023 • 10:30

The growth of any crypto project depends largely on its use cases and public image. Therefore, most cryptocurrencies have been either forming partnerships or increasing their public image to attract more users and investors. Chainlink (LINK) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are examples of such projects. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new project in the market, has been redefining the market viability with its 1675% growth during the presale phase.

Chainlink (LINK) Partners With MakerDAO

Chainlink (LINK) has been winning trust on all levels, be it users, investors or partners. Recently, the smart contract automation of Chainlink (LINK) was onboarded by MakerDAO to maintain the stability of its DAI stablecoin.

The Chainlink (LINK) adoption by MakerDAO supports the notion that the project is making big strides in the Web3 ecosystem. Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) has recorded growth figures in the last few weeks.

Subsequently, the price of Chainlink (LINK) has increased by 15% on the monthly chart. However, Chainlink (LINK) witnessed a fall of 2.36% in the last week. Currently, Chainlink (LINK) is being traded at $6.72, which is below its all-time high of $52.88.

Dogecoin (DOGE) sees uptick in its Public image

After getting continuous, direct support from Elon Musk and his companies, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been able to trade high on the price chart. Recently, Elon Musk’s Tesla stated that it would accept only Dogecoin (DOGE) in digital payment. Besides, Twitter has always supported Dogecoin (DOGE) as a medium of digital payment.

Such backing has also improved the public image of Dogecoin (DOGE). Consequently, Dogecoin (DOGE) has gone up by 8% on the growth chart. However, the performance of Dogecoin (DOGE) on weekly and daily charts has declined by 10% and 7%, respectively. Currently, Dogecoin (DOGE) is being traded at $0.08273, which is below its all-time high of $0.74.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sets market On fire

The presale phase of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has conquered a new peak after recording a growth rate of 1675% in the first seven stages. During its presale round, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has become one of the best blockchain-based investment platforms addressing real-world issues.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has carved a niche for itself with a first-of-its-kind business roadmap. It helps growing startups raise funds and assists individual investors in becoming venture capitalists with just $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs against equities of early-stage growing businesses. These fractional NFTs represent shares of the companies seeking to raise capital on blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also allows investors to put their money into real-world companies via fractional NFTs.

Companies can use Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) to raise capital in a less-tedious and time-efficient manner. To build confidence among investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs only for companies that have a real-world presence and promising future.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also shields its investors from scams during the fundraising process with its “Fill or Kill” mechanism. “Fill or Kill” is a tool deployed to ensure that investors get their money back if startups fail to raise the minimum amount during the investment process. This mechanism is an integral part of the platform’s smart contract.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already grown by 1675% during its presale phase, which is about to end soon. The current price of an ORBN token has jumped to $0.071 from the initial price of $0.004. It is anticipated that ORBN tokens will rise by 6000% before the culmination of the presale round and will be available to trade at $0.24 in the next few months.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido