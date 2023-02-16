By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 February 2023 • 10:02

Image: Andreasc/Shutterstock

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1963

Hi Leapy

Due to Brexit, which I voted for and still wholeheartedly believe is the best option for the United Kingdom, I have to adhere to Schengen rules which is not a problem as my husband and I get the best of both worlds in our lovely homes in Javea, Costa Blanca and Weston Super Mare, North Somerset.

So that I don’t miss your weekly column I get the Euro Weekly online each week when I am in England.

Keep doing what you’re doing and God bless you for doing it 😊

Best wishes

Julia

I need to retire

How amazing is it that we are part of the 71.6 million tourists that come along to Spain every year. I can remember coming to Spain when there were no real tourist attractions other than the beach, fishing huts and predominately all Spanish speaking. I have been coming to Spain for the best part of 40 years and the only linguistic knowledge and ability that I have found to do me well is la cuenta por favor and cereveza. The life over here is so much better, I am in in my 70´s and still haven´t retired but I know that I need to. Spain is calling my name and I know that I need to enjoy it before it gets too late. 3 weeks in the sun in July isn´t enough, I need it and want it 24/7.

Need to retire David

BYE BYE FLYBE

It is awful to see so many airlines go down the drain these days, so many livelihoods gone. I remember the first time I went on a plane it was to the aisle of man to watch the TT. It was like a tin shack in the sky, and I was bracing on for dear life. I felt like what I would imagine the motor cyclist most have felt like going around the track but a day prior and a further drop. The pilot’s name was even ´scary. That was something for the books.

With love, Mairie

Beaver access

How incredible, something positive and something that the kids can learn now and watch before they fall asleep. Thank you, Euro Weekly, for putting these snippets of information in. You don’t know how much it helps.

Thank you! Jessica

Lee,

I was just reading the report of what Harry & Meghan are about to do next regarding Archewell. It says in their usual way of talking ‘the key pillars are building a better online world, restoring trust in information and uplifting communities. We’ve rolled up our sleeves, opened our arms, and opened our hearts, creating connections through care and compassion’ – I think that is enough of that rubbish. How can they be for caring about mental health when they are causing so much in their own families? Poor Camilla has been targeted and used as a punch bag, all because Ginge’s father loved her. It was obviously OK for Meg to be married before. Obviously that woman who went to Buckingham Palace looking to trap someone into being an alleged racist would never have done that without Harry’s stupid lie, that he later retracted, about the Firm being racist. That didn’t do a lot for the victim’s mental health. I guess only he and Megan’s metal health matters.

My main question this week is though – does he realise what a major thing that was for the late Queen, allowing Harry and Meg to marry in church in pomp and circumstance, designer dressed in white, when she was a divorcee. What a favour the royal family did them. Charles and Camilla slipped away quietly and married. You cannot please that awful man.

Rant over. Sylvia

Thank you

What interesting Breaking Views articles, thank you, Nora. Long may you write your amusing column for the Euro Weekly News. I always read it. Well done and keep it up!

Alex Walker

