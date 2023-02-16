By Imran Khan • 16 February 2023 • 11:02

Father dies from 'massive bleeding' whispering the word 'rooster' after being attacked by bird in Ireland Image: JasperKraus Facebook.com

A Dutch cancer survivor was killed in Ireland after he was attacked by an aggressive rooster who had previously attacked a child

Authorities in Ireland have revealed that a Dutch man was killed after being violently attacked by a rooster in his house.

The victim, Jasper Kraus was a cancer survivor and lived in Ballinasloe when he was tragically killed.

The 67-year-old man who was originally from the Hague in the Netherlands was reported by Mail Online to have suffered a heart attack after the incident, as the bird attacked his leg, leading to major bleeding.

According to the local police, Kraus was later discovered by his daughter, who claimed that he was “lying in a pool of blood due to the wound on the back of his leg”.

A man who lived as a tenant at the Kraus´ house was the first one to reach him, after hearing him shout for help.

Police said the man named Corey O’Keeffe had been living there for the past two years and was woken up by the screams.

O’Keeffe then rushed to him, when Kraus whispered the word “rooster”. He then performed CPR for 25 minutes, before the ambulance arrived.

After his death, an autopsy was carried out which suggested that the victim’s face was covered in dry blood, but no cuts were found on his face.

The doctor conducting the autopsy also reportedly stated that the lower limbs of the victim were also covered in dried blood.

“The cause of death was due to lethal cardiac arrhythmia in the context of severe coronary atheroma and cardiomegaly”, said Dr Ramadan Shatwan, who carried out the autopsy on Kraus.

Officials also said that he was visiting the grave of his dead dog when the attack happened.

