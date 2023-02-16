By Matthew Roscoe • 16 February 2023 • 10:42

Spain's National Police capture French fugitive wanted for stealing millions in Switzerland. Image: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S National Police have arrested a French fugitive wanted for the theft of 11 million Swiss francs in Switzerland, as reported on Thursday, February 16.

The French fugitive, who had a European Arrest Warrant issued by France for multiple offences including robbery with weapons, criminal damage, arson and belonging to a criminal organisation, was arrested in the town of Llers (Girona).

The man was wanted for a robbery which dated back to August 2019 in Switzerland when two armoured vans were held up by ten hooded and heavily armed individuals.

The robbers were able to make off with 11 million Swiss francs after three different vehicles waiting in the vicinity picked up the individuals and made their getaway.

Subsequently, a police investigation into the crime was set up and in October 2020, officers managed to track one of the thieves to Spain.

Initially, officers located the fugitive in the province of Malaga, where he is believed to have been seen together with other members of the organisation.

However, after an extensive investigation, officers determined that the man lived in Girona.

In fact, the man had been living in a small isolated rural property, described as a ‘small rustic farm with an attached warehouse’, on the outskirts of Girona’s Llers.

The farm was completely isolated in the countryside with no houses nearby, according to the police.

The fugitive reportedly had a high level of knowledge of police investigation techniques and therefore had adopted numerous security measures, the police said.

Once located though, police set up a surveillance operation which eventually led to the arrest of the fugitive at his home.

Inside the property, officers found a marijuana drying shed, as well as narcotic substances in different quantities with a total weight of approximately 7.83 kilograms.

They also found an illegal firearm, a magazine with 12 cartridges, €2,625 in cash, a French identity card and a French passport with a fake name.

